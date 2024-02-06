Dip in production, summer concern push paddy prices up in Tamil Nadu

TIRUCHY: A drop in samba production due to lack of water supply from Mettur dam coupled with concerns of a harsh summer restricting any further cultivation till the next kuruvai season have shot up the procurement price of fine variety paddy in the district market by 40%.

This, in turn, could jack up the wholesale market price of rice by as much as Rs 15 per kilogram in the next six months, agriculture and farmers’ welfare department officials said.

According to sources, samba paddy acreage in the district stands at about 35,000 hectares this year against 56,000 hectares last year. With over 60% of samba paddy farmers cultivating fine varieties, a senior agriculture department official said rice mills now plan to store paddy owing to lower production this year in the delta region as well as parts of Karnataka.

Concerns of harsh summer, making the harvest of the current agricultural year the last before next kuruvai, adds to the situation, the official added. As a result, a 62 kg bag of fine variety paddy commands a procurement price of about Rs 1,800 against a maximum of Rs 1,300 last year.