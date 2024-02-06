DMK manifesto committee meets with people, talk issues

THOOTHUKUDI: As part of the efforts to prepare manifestos for the upcoming Parliamentary elections, an 11-member committee consisting of senior DMK leaders, headed by Thoothukudi MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi collected petitions and memorandums from people and various representatives from Thoothukudi, Virudhunagar and Ramanathapuram on Monday.

Kanimozhi inaugurated the first session of the manifesto committee and interacted with people’s representatives, farmers, industrialists, fishermen, salt pan traders and others in the presence of Social Welfare and Women Empowerment Minister Geetha Jeevan, Fisheries and Animal Husbandry Minister Anitha R Radhakrishnan, Mayor NP Jegan and other committee members, including IT Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan and Rajya Sabha MPs MM Abdullah and KRM Rajesh Kumar.

Kanimozhi told reporters that the demands and requirements of the people and various stakeholders will be compiled and drafted, and the election promises will be prepared as per the directives of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

When asked about public participation, she said that people from various walks of life have been affected by the BJP-led government at the centre. “They are participating to submit their demands and reclaim their rights. The people are seeking a change in the union government as the latter denied funds for restoration and rehabilitation works even after floods ravage the southern districts in the state,” the MP said.

The committee will meet with people in Kanyakumari on February 6, followed by meetings in Madurai, Thanjavur, Salem, Coimbatore and Tiruppur. In the final phase, the manifesto committee will meet people in Chennai on February 21, 22 and 23.

Following the state-wide tour of the committee, the poll promises of the party for the Lok Sabha election will be rolled out by the chief minister, party sources said.