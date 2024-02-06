Five held for posing as ED officials, looting Rs 1.6cr in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: Five people were arrested for allegedly posing as Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials and conducting a fake raid at a businessman’s office and looting Rs 1.69 crore on Monday.

The accused have been identified as Vijay Karthick (37), Narendra Nath (45), Rajasekar (39), Loganathan (41), Gopinath (46).

According to police sources, Anguraj (52), a resident of Kumaran Nagar, has been running a cotton yarn business for the past several years along with his friend Durai alias Ammavasai. They received a phone call from a private company in Hyderabad claiming that they were planning to execute a construction project in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode and solicited investments from Anguraj and Durai and assured them double the amount within a short time.

Officials added that on January, 30, the duo believed the Hyderabad-based companies and managed to arrange Rs 1.69 crore with the help of their friends and family and sent a photograph of the money to the representatives of the company.