Former Chennai mayor’s son missing after car falls into river in Himachal

CHENNAI: The son of former Chennai mayor ‘Saidai’ Duraisamy, Vetri (45), has gone missing after the car in which he was travelling fell into a river in Himachal Pradesh on Sunday.

Sources said three people were in the ill-fated car when it plunged into the Sutlej in Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh. The car veered off the road and fell into the river allegedly after the driver suffered a heart attack. One passenger was rescued and the body of the driver retrieved. The rescued passenger is undergoing treatment at a hospital.

A senior police official told TNIE a team of personnel from National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is carrying out the rescue operation.

“We have wound up the search operations for the day and have been unable to find him so far. We will resume the search at 7.30 am on Tuesday,” the official said on Monday evening.