Madras High Court seeks views of lawyers’ bodies on shortening court holidays

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has sought the views of lawyers' bodies on the proposal to shorten the number of holidays granted for the High Court in order to make it work round the year.

Registrar General of Madras High Court M Jothiraman has issued the circular to the Bar Associations and other bodies of the lawyers in the principal seat in Chennai and the Madurai Bench inviting them to attend a meeting called on February 7 in this regard.

The meeting is convened, following the decision of the High Court’s committee to monitor implementation of the resolutions adopted at the Chief Justices’ conference, which discussed the recommendations made in the 133rd report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee relating to vacations to High Courts.

“In the said meeting, the committee has decided to hear the Bar Associations for the purpose of recording their opinion on the subject matter, particularly with regard to the recommendation relating to functioning of the courts round the year,” he said in the circular sent to the bar associations.

The registrar general further stated that the meeting will be held at 5 pm on Feb. 7, 2024 at the meeting hall of the Library Annex Building in the principal seat at Chennai and the associations of Madurai Bench can attend through video-conference arranged at the 25th court hall in Madurai Bench.