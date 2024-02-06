Missing man’s decomposed body found in car at Pollachi in TN

COIMBATORE: The decomposed body of a missing 52-year-old man was found in a car at Pollachi. Police suspect he got into the car to escape the cold weather but asphyxiated after he got trapped inside.

The person was identified as P Mahalingam, a farm worker, from Jamin Uthukuli. Police suspect he died at least a week ago. The facial features and the missing complaint helped the police to identify him.

Car owner S Prasath who found the body on Sunday claimed the vehicle was idle for around 10 days. He had parked the car in front of his house around 11 pm on January 25. The doors could not be locked owing to a fault.

Mahalingam’s body was found on the rear seat of the car around 8.15 am on Sunday. Prasath alerted Mahalingapuram police over the phone. A police team rushed to the spot and sent the body to the Pollachi government hospital for postmortem.