Pikkili residents in Tamil Nadu demand better civic amenities

DHARMAPURI: Tribal residents of Pikkili panchayat urged the Dharmapuri administration to improve basic amenities in their area. They submitted a petition to the Dharmapuri district collector K Santhi during the regular grievance day meeting on Monday.

The petition sought better basic amenities at Periyur, Kuttagosampallam and Boothinatham village. Roads, streetlights and drinking water facilities in these areas are woefully inadequate. The administration should intervene so that their living conditions improved, stated the petition.

Speaking to TNIE, C Shanmugam, from Periyur said, “Bhootinatham and a dozen other villages in the vicinity of Pikkili panchayat are connected by mud roads. Over the past few years these mud roads have deteriorated because of the rains. Even walking along these roads is challenging. It has become extremely difficult for even riding two-wheelers. The administration should tar the roads.”

R Rajamani, another resident from the panchayat, said,”Many villages in Pikkili panchayat lie close to the forest area. We fear wild animal incursion in the evenings. Owing to the absence of street lights it is difficult to spot wild animals that may enter our village. We need streetlights to protect ourselves”.

Residents from the panchayat also urged the administration to improve drainage, drinking water supply as well as provide homes for tribal residents and open part-time ration shops. Revenue officials who commented on the petitionby the villagers said, “We will look into the issue and take necessary steps to improve basic amenities.”