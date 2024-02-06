Puthirai Vannar man's struggle to get community cert for daughters continues for eighth year in TN

TIRUNELVELI: Stating that his eight-year long efforts to secure Puthirai Vannar (SC) community certificate for his two school-going daughters had failed, a hairdresser from the community has now turned to Chief Minister MK Stalin, and sought his intervention on Monday.

C Ragu, a member of the Puthirai Vannar community from Palayamkottai, said that the administration of the government-aided school that both his daughters, studying Class VIII and X respectively, attend has been asking them to submit a community certificate for years.

"My ancestors performed caste-based occupation, and their services included washing clothes, conducting cremation rituals, and hairdressing for members of other SC communities in Kalankathakandi area of Tenkasi district. I was engaged in similar activities till 19 years of age.

But I did not like it. I shifted to Palayamkottai seeking another job, and now run a salon here. I began applying for a community certificate for my daughters eight years ago. Since then, my applications have been repeatedly rejected citing various reasons. I was asked to submit various documents, which the revenue department does not usually ask for from members of other SC communities. I submitted everything, but to no avail," he added.

After TNIE brought Ragu's struggle to the notice of District Collector K P Karthikeyan in August, 2023, he immediately asked the revenue officials, including Tahsildar, to visit his house and conduct an inquiry. He further instructed an anthropologist to submit a report following a field visit in Palayamkottai and Kalankathakandi areas.

The anthropologist, Amutha Valluvan, conducted a field visit. When contacted, Karthikeyan told TNIE that his administration was still waiting for Valluvan's report. Speaking to TNIE, activist S Isaivanan, who is helping students of the Puthirai Vannar community get community certificates, rued the deep mental agony that the members find themselves in due to the delay in securing community certificates in many taluks of Tirunelveli and Tenkasi district.