Revoke power tariff hike or face consequences in polls: MSMEs warn TN govt

COIMBATORE: MSMEs have warned the DMK government that it would face adverse results in election if it does not make an announcement regarding rollback of power tariff hike during the budget session of the Assembly.

Speaking to mediapersons in Coimbatore on Monday, office-bearers of the Tamil Nadu Industrial Electricity Consumers’ Federation (TNIECF) urged the government to cancel peak hour charges levied on the sector.

“The state government had earlier reduced the rooftop solar network charges for all MSMEs by 50% from Rs 1.53 to 76 paise. We request to waive this 76 paise too. With regards to demand charges, it was Rs 35 for a kW consumption unit earlier, but it was revised to Rs 153. We want the government to revert to the earlier tariff,” they said.

“We expect the government to make positive announcements with regard to industrial electricity charges in the budget session. If not, TNIECF will take steps that could create an impact in the upcoming Lok Sabha election. We have sought an audience with the chief minister and other ministers on Monday. We will announce our next move if our demands are not addressed, and it will create a political impact.”

Sources said MSME federations are planning to field their candidates against the DMK during the Lok Sabha election if the government fails to revoke the power tariff revision.

Federations mull fielding own candidate

