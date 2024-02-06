School education dept opens five hi-tech studios in Chennai

CHENNAI: School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi on Monday inaugurated five hi-tech studios, including a virtual reality and sound recording studio, at the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) office in Chennai.

As per the department, the studios will be used to visualise important topics and prepare content to help students with competitive exam preparations, career guidance, child safety awareness, arts and culture, teacher-student exchange, quiz competitions and spoken English among others. The studio will also be used to showcase the talent of the students. These videos will be telecast on Kalvi TV run by the department and YouTube, said officials.

Experts will be consulted to create videos and these are expected to benefit 1.23 crore students in 58,721 schools across the state, they added.

While there are hi-tech labs in high and higher secondary schools across the state, the school education department recently said that it will set up hi-tech labs in middle schools as well.

Moreover, a smart class will also be created in all the primary schools within the next academic year. A total of 700 crore will be spent on these two projects to give digital makeover to the schools.