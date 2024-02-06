Tamil Nadu: CWMA minutes copy burned over Mekedatu project

THANJAVUR: Members of Thamizhaga Cauvery Farmers Association set fire to a copy of the ‘meeting minutes’ of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA) outside the collectorate here on Monday. The protest was against the proposal of CWMA members to examine the Mekedatu project and report to the Central Water Commission (CWC).

The farmers, led by general secretary of the association PR Pandian, also submitted a petition to CM MK Stalin through Collector Deepak Jacob. The petition urged the state government to declare the CWMA’s decision on February 1 as unlawful.

PR Pandian said instead of simply reverting the detailed project report, the CWMA has asked CWC to “examine the various technical, economic aspects of the project for establishing feasibility or otherwise and further necessary action at their end”. Pandian said these remarks are in favour of the Karnataka government.

Pandian announced the association’s plan to convene a meeting of all parties against the construction of a new dam at Mekedatu by Karnataka.