TN Govt inks MoU with Spain company Edibon for Rs 540 Crore investment commitment

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has signed an MoU with Edibon, a worldwide benchmark company, with 40 years of experience in teaching and research equipment for engineering and technical education with an investment commitment of Rs.540 crores, in the presence of Chief Minister MK Stalin who is in Spain for attracting investments.

"Wrapped up exhilarating talks with top executives from Spain's industrial giants – Gestamp, Talgo and Edibon. Convinced them of the boundless opportunities in Tamil Nadu, India's manufacturing powerhouse. Thrilled to seal the deal with Edibon, securing a massive investment of Rs. 540 crores!," the CM said in his tweet.

Stalin also said he had a fruitful discussion with Mabtree, a company engaged in R&D in immunotherapies. "A fitting finale to the successful visit to Spain. With such fruitful results, I will be departing from Spain on Tuesday and longing to see you all after quite a few days, which feels like an eternity to me. Similarly, I am grateful to the Tamil community in Spain for the warm welcome and hospitality they have shown me," the CM added.

Stalin will return to Chennai on Wednesday morning after an 8-day visit to Spain.