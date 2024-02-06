Villagers want ‘untouchability’ wall razed in Tamil Nadu

TIRUPPUR: Tiruppur district collector T Christuraj has deputed the sub collector to verify land records and hold inspection after a section of dalit residents of Sevur in Avinashi said an untouchability wall has been built in the village by dominant caste people. While the residents association denied the allegation, the panchayat president said he had directed the caste Hindus to remove the wall by themselves, but they did not abide by it.

Speaking to TNIE, J Manonmani (34) a dalit resident of Devandran Nagar in Sevur said, “Several SC families are living here for decades. Most of us eke out a living by doing odd jobs. A group of dominant community people bought houses in VIP Nagar, which is close to our plots and built a wall measuring for more than one kilometre blocking the public road. As a result, we are forced to travel for more than 2 km. Pathways on both sides belong to the panchayat. When we questioned them, they started to threaten us.”

Sevur VIP Nagar Residents Welfare Association secretary RP Govindarajan said, “We constructed houses in VIP Nagar in 2006. On the eastern side, along our houses, the land owner KC Palanisamy owns a large farmland and he constructed a wall (340 feet) to protect crops. We have extended the wall till our houses for safety. There are 73 families in our compound. Among them Kittusamy belongs to SC community. There is no untouchability. Some are trying to create problems.”