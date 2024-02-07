1,021 docs get appointment order from TN Health Minister Ma Subramanian

CHENNAI: The health department has appointed 1,021 doctors who were recruited through the Medical Recruitment Services Board. Health Minister Ma Subramanian gave the doctors their appointment orders at an event held on Tuesday at Tamil Nadu Dr MGR Medical University.

The doctors were appointed following counselling conducted for vacancies in 20 Health Unit Districts (of the total 45) across Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to mediapersons, the minister said that the appointment had been delayed due to court cases. Soon, an announcement will be made for the recruitment of 1,251 more doctors. Moreover, incentive marks will be given to those who worked during the Covid-19 pandemic, he added.

In the last two years, 11,215 doctors were issued transfer orders following counselling. The department is also taking steps to fill 1,266 health inspector posts, 2,271 village health nurse posts and 983 pharmacist posts, the health minister added.

Health Secretary Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Director of Public Health Dr TS Selvavinayagam, V-C Dr K Narayansamy and others took part at the event.

State looking to fill 1,266 health inspector posts

The health department is taking steps to fill 1,266 health inspector posts, 2,271 village health nurses posts and 983 pharmacists, the minister said.