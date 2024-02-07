30 years on, Arcot museum in TN still cries for spacious building

RANIPET: For over three decades, Arcot Museum, nestled in Vinayagar Street of Ranipet, has been run in a rented building, grappling with the constraints of limited space. Established in 1982 with the aim of showcasing the profound influence of Arcot in the art, architecture, and culture of the region, the museum has endeavoured to enlighten visitors with artefacts excavated from hundreds of years ago.

Within its limitations, the museum displays 360 rare artefacts, including stone sculptures, terracotta figurines, coins, Islamic antiquities, porcelain ware, iron implements, and wooden artefacts, offering a journey through Arcot’s past. Photos of Arcot nawabs and prominent landmarks further enrich the visitor experience.

However, the cramped quarters pose a significant challenge, hindering the museum’s visibility and impeding the visitors to fully immerse themselves in the collection. “I learned about the museum through the Internet. It would be more enjoyable for the public if it is located in a spacious area,” Selvam, a visitor, told TNIE.