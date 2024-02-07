68 tonnes of ammonia leaked in 15 minutes in Ennore plant accident

CHENNAI: About 67.63 tonnes of ammonia got leaked in 15 minutes during the gas leak accident at the Coromandel Fertilizer Plant in Ennore on December 26 and none of the 19 ammonia sensors installed at the plant detected the leak. The shocking details were revealed in a report filed by the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) before the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in Chennai on Tuesday.

Experts said if such huge quantity of ammonia got discharged directly into the atmosphere, it could have had fatal consequences. “The fact that the leaked ammonia got dissolved in the sea is a blessing in disguise. If it would have got released into the air directly, there would have been devastating consequences,” said a former official of the environment department.

The NGT had initiated suo motu hearing in the case based on a TNIE report dated December 27. The bench had earlier directed the TNPCB and Coromandel International Limited (CIL) to file a detailed report on the incident.

The state government had already accepted the recommendations of a technical committee constituted to ascertain the cause of the gas leak.

‘Pipeline could have been damaged due to cyclone’

The committee had recommended collecting Rs.5.92 crore as environmental compensation from the fertilizer plant.