840 crore unit electricity generated in TN's Kamuthi solar plant

CHENNAI: The Adani Group announced that its solar power plant in Kamuthi, one of the largest single-location plants in India, has so far generated 840 crore units of electricity. The plant, commissioned in 2016, has a 648 MW generation capacity and consistently maintains a 19% plant load factor (PLF) every year.

In a press conference held at the plant, Station Head R Aravamudhan said, “In the solar energy domain, maintaining a 17% PLF is considered good. However, our commitment to excellence and rigorous maintenance practices have enabled us to sustain an impressive 19% PLF.”

Reflecting on the plant’s inception in 2015, he said initially Adani Group had faced challenges with limited module technology as they installed polycrystalline modules that generated electricity solely from the top side. Later, they undertook a bi-facial module pilot project. Now, the average electricity generation stands at an impressive 30 lakh units a day and during February and March months, this will even go up. “So far, the plant has generated 840 crore units of electricity,” he added.

He added that nearly 100 workers are deployed to maintain the modules. “Besides, we will wash every module with water seven times a year,” Aravamudhan said.