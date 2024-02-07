AIADMK, BJP wooing PMK, DMDK to their side

CHENNAI/VILLUPURAM: As hectic informal parleys are on for forging alliances for the Lok Sabha election, AIADMK and BJP are trying to rope in PMK and DMDK to their respective alliance.

Former minister and senior leader of AIADMK CV Shanmugam called on PMK founder S Ramadoss at the latter’s residence in Thailapuram near Tindivanam on Monday night. Sources said the discussion between the two leaders which lasted for two hours revolved around the possibility of forming an alliance for the Lok Sabha election. “The meeting was aimed at exploring the potential for collaboration in the upcoming election,” said a source privy to the meeting. However, Ramadoss did not commit, the sources said, adding BJP is also in touch with PMK.

This is not the first time that Shanmugam met Ramadoss for alliance talks. In 2019 also, he initiated the discussions with PMK.

Meanwhile, when reporters pointed out to AIADMK deputy general secretary KP Munusamy that the ruling DMK has almost finalised the seat-sharing, he said, “The AIADMK will show this in action instead of answering questions of the media. Please wait and see. AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami will forge a mega alliance and win the election.”

BJP sources said the party has already initiated talks with DMDK and that the latter is keen on getting a Rajya Sabha seat along with the Lok Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, BJP state president K Annamalai rushed to New Delhi on Tuesday night. Sources said the BJP is trying to complete the alliance formation before February 25 since on that day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing a massive BJP rally at Palladam.

AIADMK member’s plea on internal polls binned

Chennai: The Madras HC has dismissed a petition filed by an AIADMK member seeking direction to the Election Commission to ensure the conduct of the party’s organisational polls in a democratic manner. Justice SM Subramaniam passed orders to dismiss the petition filed by S Surya Moorthi following the submission of counsel for EC Niranjan Rajagopalan that the poll panel cannot interfere in the organisational polls of a political party. The judge said the court cannot issue any direction since the organisational polls of the party were already completed.