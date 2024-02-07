Bikers snatch fake gold jewels of six-year-old in Tamil Nadu

ERODE: District police are on the lookout for two people who kidnapped a six-year-old girl and robbed her of her earrings. They fled after dropping her close to her father’s workplace here on Monday. The duo targeted her likely for her earrings but it was of fake gold.

“As the child was going back home with her brother after school, two unknown people came on a bike and told her that her father Selvaraj was hospitalised and had sent them to bring her along.

They asked her brother to rush home and bring clothes for their father. The boy ran home and informed their mother about it.

Subsequently, a complaint was lodged at Karungalpalayam police station where they got information that the child reached her father’s meat shop,” police said.

“Investigation revealed that the kidnappers snatched her imitation jewellery and left her near the meat shop where her father worked. A case has been registered and the search for the duo is on,” they added.