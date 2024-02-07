Conclave helps govt students eye global opportunities, says School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh

CHENNAI: As part of efforts to improve the state’s Gross Enrollment Ratio (GER) in higher education, government school students were briefed regarding higher educational opportunities during the South Asian Education Conclave held at the Anna Centenary Library in Chennai on Tuesday.

The conclave saw the participation of ambassadors from Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore, who interacted with the students and provided them with information regarding different universities, the application processes involved and the various scholarships available.

Speaking at the event, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said that the students who participated in the event should act as ambassadors and inform other students about the available opportunities.

“The relationship between Tamil Nadu and the rest of south Asia goes back as far as the time of Cholas and Pandyas. At present, Tamil students who go to these countries to study only strengthen these ancient ties,” he added.

“Last year, 274 government school students from the state got into premier institutions in the country. This includes two girls who went on to study in Taiwan. They were among the three students selected for scholarship from the country. This year we should aim for a higher number,” said R Sudhan, member-secretary of model schools.