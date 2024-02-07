Contractors try to bribe Tirunelveli corporation chief, booked

TIRUNELVELI: The manager of an Erode-based private contract firm was arrested on Monday following a complaint lodged by Tirunelveli corporation commissioner Shubham Dnyandeorao Thakare alleging an attempt of bribery. A search is under way to trace the managing director of the firm, who fled before police reached the corporation office.

According to sources, the accused — Ashokkumar (managing director) and Sakthivel (manager) — along with a few other employees, visited the corporation office Monday evening seeking favour over some contract work with regard to the Ariyanayagipuram combined water supply scheme. “They allegedly brought lakhs of rupees in a bag, demanded a meeting with Thakare and attempted to bribe him. However, Thakare asked them to wait in front of his chamber and informed Pa Moorthy, Commissioner of Police, Tirunelveli city,” sources said.

While Sakthivel was caught by the corporation staff, Ashokkumar managed to escape with the money. Subsequently, Sakthivel was booked under sections of the Prevention of Corruption Act, and a special police team was formed to nab Ashokkumar, who is still at large.

When contacted by TNIE, Moorthy said they have received a written complaint from the corporation commissioner in this regard and the case was registered accordingly. “Thakare named two persons in his complaint and also mentioned that there is CCTV footage available to prove his claims,” he added. Meanwhile, Thakare was unavailable for comments.