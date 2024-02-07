Ex Chennai mayor's missing son: Himachal cops find body parts along Sutlej

CHENNAI: Two days after Vetri Duraisamy (45), son of former Chennai mayor Saidai Duraisamy, went missing after his car plunged into a river in Himachal Pradesh, the HP police said they have spotted some body parts along the banks of the Satluj river.

Himachal Pradesh DGP said the body parts resembling a human brain could be that of the missing victim. A statement from the DGP said neither the person already rescued nor the driver who died in the tragedy had any head injuries, hinting at the possibility that Vetri may have died.

The statement added a team of navy special divers have been requested to aid in the ongoing search operations by the Kinnaur police and that continuous efforts to search for Vetri is under way. NDRF, police and home guards continued their operations for the third day on Tuesday but with no results, and are expected to resume operations on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Saidai Duraisamy has offered a reward of Rs 1 crore to anyone who finds his son and has asked local officials and residents to help spread the word. “There are many tribal settlements nearby and we’re hoping that someone might come up with valuable information,” said a source close to Duraisamy.

Vetri was involved in an accident on Sunday where the car he was travelling in rolled down from the highway into the Satluj river and has been missing since.