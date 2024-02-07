In a first, TN govt gives affiliation to NGO-run residential school for children battling cancer

CHENNAI: Children battling cancer often face the harsh reality of missing out on years of school. In this regard, for the first time in the country, the state government has extended affiliation to a school run specifically for children undergoing cancer treatment.

CanKids KidsCan’s CanShala, a residential hospital facility in T Nagar, has been affiliated with the government model school in Nandanam, enabling kids to pursue their education while receiving treatment. The NGO signed an MoU to this effect with the school education department in September 2022.

One of the school’s students, S Jeevanandham, received his cancer diagnosis two years ago, when he was in Class 9. “I was relieved I did not have to sacrifice a year of my education. The support I received enabled me to pursue my studies alongside treatment,” he said.

At present, the school accommodates 24 children at the residential facility, apart from the day scholars. Those undergoing treatment will receive personalised timetables tailored to their medical schedule. Notably, the T Nagar school is the second CanShala branch, the first one being situated in Mumbai where it operates in collaboration with the municipal corporation.

Speaking during the school’s inaugural event on Tuesday, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi said the initiative will help the children reintegrate back into their schools post-treatment.

“We have been working with kids affected by cancer in Tamil Nadu since 2016. The CanShala school is an extension of the government model school and the students will receive all benefits afforded to government school students. The teachers, aided by the model school, will help them with their own timetable. Apart from subjects, students and parents will be educated on the late side effects of cancer treatment. The children will also be regularly followed-up on after discharge,” said Latha Mani, regional head of the NGO.