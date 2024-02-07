Kandhuvatti menace: Activists urge banks to roll out schemes for poor vendors in Tamil Nadu

THOOTHUKUDI: In the wake of rise in Kandhuvatti (usury) cases, there has been a huge demand on nationalised banks to chalk out schemes to lend money to petty shopkeepers, who mostly rely on money lenders to fund their businesses.

According to official sources, street vendors, hawkers, small merchants, pushcart sellers, dough sellers, auto drivers among others, are the ones who fall prey to the Kandhuvatti mafia easily. In case of personal or business emergencies, they borrow Rs 10,000 to lakhs, accepting to pay exorbitant interests, in spite of struggling with poverty.



Activists opined that operation Kandhuvatti, which was launched to curb money lender menace in the state, has been an absolute failure on the part of the government as it could not mitigate the number of suicides or the atrocities. "Kandhuvatti lenders take possession of borrower's documents and jewellery unlawfully, and hike interest rates at their will. Yet, they get away scot-free as no FIRs are registered despite several complaints, because of the nexus between the police and money lenders," said an activist.



Advocate Ayyalusamy, who has been protesting against the usurers for a decade, told TNIE that promissory notes and bank cheques have become the sole weapon for lenders to legitimise fleecing exorbitant interests from the poor. "They carefully collect a number of signed cheques from the debtors as security, which are sufficient to recover the money back. They then deposit the cheques at the banks, filling it with more than the borrowed money, and make it bounce, so that they manage to implicate a cheque fraudulent case against the debtor," he said.