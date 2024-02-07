Kerala cuts water supply to TN from Siruvani dam by 50%

COIMBATORE: Several parts of the Coimbatore district could face scarcity of drinking water in a couple of months as the Kerala Irrigation Department has reduced discharge from the Siruvani Dam by half. This follows the decline in water level and release from the Aliyar Dam in the Coimbatore district.

Siruvani Dam located in Palakkad district of Kerala is one of the major sources of water for the Coimbatore district. Presently, out of the total water requirement of 265 millions of liter per day (MLD) for Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation (CCMC), 101.40 MLD is drawn from the Siruvani drinking water project.

The agreement for the water supply project was entered into between the Government of Tamil Nadu and the Government of Kerala on August 19, 1973. As per the pact, Siruvani water not exceeding 1.30 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) annually (1st July to 30th June) must be supplied to the erstwhile Coimbatore Municipal Town for drinking water purpose for 99 years.

The Kerala Irrigation Department has been maintaining a maximum water level of 45 feet at the Siruvani Dam, instead of the Full Reservoir Level (FRL) at 50ft as stipulated in the interstate agreement. Lowering the water level by 5ft results in a shortage of 122.05 million cubic feet (mcft) of water, which is 19% of the total storage. This is inadequate to the needs of the Coimbatore city in the summer months. In this situation, the Kerala Irrigation Department officials in Palakkad who have control of the Siruvani Dam valves have decreased the water supply to the Coimbatore district by half over the past few days which has raised concerns among authorities in Coimbatore.

Speaking to TNIE, a senior official of the Tamil Nadu Water Supply And Drainage Board (Siruvani Division) said, "Last week, we were receiving around 73 to 75 MLD of water supply from the Siruvani Dam. But in the past few days, the Kerala Irrigation Department has drastically reduced the water supply to 35 to 37 MLD. Currently, the water storage level at the reservoir stands at 25.8 ft against its full capacity of 50 ft. At this level, we will be able to supply water for only two months.