Lover stabs woman for rejecting marriage offer in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 23-year-old woman was stabbed by her male friend on Siruvani Road for allegedly refusing to marry him. Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested the 27-year-old assailant. She was admitted to the hospital with stab injuries.
The woman was reportedly separated from her husband and was living alone with her child. She was working as a sales representative at a textile showroom at Townhall area and resides at Mettur near Perur in the Coimbatore district.
The accused S Shanmugasundaram is a daily wage labourer from Naidu Street in Perur Chettipalayam, a neighbouring village. The woman and the man were neighbours a decade ago and he moved out of the area. He was in love with the victim since she was studying in class 10. However, she refused to accept his proposal, said police sources.
A few years back she married another person and they have a year-old-boy baby. After the birth of the baby, she separated from her husband and started to live with her parents in Mettur. Knowing she was separated, Shanmugasundaram resumed the old ties with her through mobile phone and persisted with his proposal. But she continued to speak with him in a friendly manner. Shanmugasundaram wanted the woman to leave the child with her parent’s care and to marry him. But she refused to accept it, said police.
On Monday night, around 8.20 pm, when she was returning to her residence, Shanmugasundaram waylaid her, started to argue and asked her to marry him. When she refused and told him that she would concentrate on her child’s future, the suspect used foul language and stabbed her with a knife on her stomach. Even after she fell to the ground, the suspect continued to attack her and stabbed her again. He then managed to escape from the place and the locals admitted her to the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH).
Based on the information, the Perur police initiated an investigation and arrested Shanmugasundaram on Tuesday morning. He was booked under sections 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 294 (b) (uttering obscene words), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 307 (punishment for attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code and remanded him to prison. The woman’s condition is reportedly stable and further investigation was on, said police.