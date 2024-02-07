Lover stabs woman for rejecting marriage offer in Tamil Nadu

COIMBATORE: A 23-year-old woman was stabbed by her male friend on Siruvani Road for allegedly refusing to marry him. Coimbatore District (Rural) Police have arrested the 27-year-old assailant. She was admitted to the hospital with stab injuries.

The woman was reportedly separated from her husband and was living alone with her child. She was working as a sales representative at a textile showroom at Townhall area and resides at Mettur near Perur in the Coimbatore district.

The accused S Shanmugasundaram is a daily wage labourer from Naidu Street in Perur Chettipalayam, a neighbouring village. The woman and the man were neighbours a decade ago and he moved out of the area. He was in love with the victim since she was studying in class 10. However, she refused to accept his proposal, said police sources.

A few years back she married another person and they have a year-old-boy baby. After the birth of the baby, she separated from her husband and started to live with her parents in Mettur. Knowing she was separated, Shanmugasundaram resumed the old ties with her through mobile phone and persisted with his proposal. But she continued to speak with him in a friendly manner. Shanmugasundaram wanted the woman to leave the child with her parent’s care and to marry him. But she refused to accept it, said police.