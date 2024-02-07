Madras HC orders police to provide protection for 23-yr-old animal activist

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has ordered police to provide armed protection to a Chennai-based animal welfare activist Sai Vignesh, who had filed a petition for the same, stating he has managed to escape at least four attempts on his life in the last few years.

The 23-year-old has so far helped police bust over 100 animal abuse cases, including illegal cattle trafficking. He tipped off the Wildlife Crime Control Bureau on exotic trade and even collected and shared information with the police regarding drug peddlers.

These actions brought him recognition as well as enemies. The latest attack on Vignesh’s life took place on November 23, 2022, when a miscreant allegedly tried to attack him with a machete near Poondi in Tiruvallur. Vignesh’s car was damaged in his attempt to flee from his attacker. An FIR was filed in Pullarambakkam police station. Four more such FIRs have been filed in different police stations for alleged assaults, threats and intimidations to the activist.

In the petition, Vignesh said he had sent a representation for police protection to the Superintendent of Police and the Avadi Commissioner of Police, but did not receive a positive response, forcing him to approach the Madras High Court as a last resort.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh, who admitted the petition, said that considering Vignesh is a public-spirited person, his protection must be ensured. When the matter came up recently for passing orders, an additional public prosecutor submitted that Vignesh has been provided protection by two armed policemen. Justice Venkatesh recorded it and disposed of the petition.

Vignesh is also the founder and president of the Almighty Animal Care Trust, where he takes care of 250 rescued and injured animals. He told TNIE, “I sold my ancestral house to build a sanctuary for animals. I will continue to strive for these voiceless creatures despite all challenges.”