Nagapattinam police screens film in schools to spread awareness on sexual harassment

NAGAPATTINAM: A short film made by the district police is being screened in schools across Nagapattinam to raise awareness on sexual assault. The film, 'Magale Unakkaga' (For you, our daughter) was showcased to over 300 students of the municipal higher secondary school in Nagapattinam on Tuesday. SP Harsh Singh, Assistant SP V Lalith Kumar, Deputy SP E Balakrishnan and Town Inspector S Supriya were present.

"Through the film, we intend to sensitise students as we often come across cases of minors being sexually assaulted and cases of eloping, hampering students' education," said SP Singh, who himself appears towards the end, advising students to focus on studies.

"After screenings, our officials are conducting interactive sessions to answer the students' queries. We are working towards achieving zero underage sexual assault cases in the district," he added.

The short film discusses the events taking place in the lives of two girls studying in Class 12. One of them becomes infatuated by a local youth who later sexually assaults her. She loses her career path in the hassles over the ensuing legal proceedings.

The other overcomes the distractions and becomes a police officer. The film was produced by the Nagapattinam police and directed by constable K Nelson. A Sumathi, a teacher said, "The students received the message of the film well."