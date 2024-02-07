Open drains, water scarcity make life miserable in TNSCB houses in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Basic amenities, including sanitation, elude the residents of a TNSCB housing complex at Keeranatham in Coimbatore city. Despite multiple petitions to the district authorities their concerns have not been addressed.

The housing complex which was built in 2014-15 has over 640 flats, but only 100 families reside here. Due to inadequate facilities many are not coming forward to stay here.

Residents have been particularly vocal about sanitation problems, with soak pits at several blocks overflowing with waste water. This overflow not only results in a foul smell but also serious health risks for the residents.

Susila (45), a resident, expressed her concern, stating, “Drains are left open without being connected to the soak pits. These drains and soak pits that are left open, have always been a life threat to the children and visually impaired people living in the community.”

Dhanalakshmi (44), another resident, highlighted another critical issue about the construction, stating, “When the houses were allocated, doors weren’t fixed. Most houses are without doors, and many pipelines are non-functional, making the houses unfit for living.”

Water scarcity has also become a point of contention, as Kalaiselvan (43), a resident, said, “Allocating a 500L water tank for every two houses is insufficient for a family of three. Additionally, areas with elderly residents have western closets with flush tanks consuming a lot of water per flush, leading to conflicts among community members.”