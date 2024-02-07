Open drains, water scarcity make life miserable in TNSCB houses in Coimbatore

COIMBATORE: Basic amenities, including sanitation, elude the residents of a TNSCB housing complex at Keeranatham in Coimbatore city. Despite multiple petitions to the district authorities their concerns have not been addressed.
The housing complex which was built in 2014-15 has over 640 flats, but only 100 families reside here. Due to inadequate facilities many are not coming forward to stay here.
Residents have been particularly vocal about sanitation problems, with soak pits at several blocks overflowing with waste water. This overflow not only results in a foul smell but also serious health risks for the residents.
Susila (45), a resident, expressed her concern, stating, “Drains are left open without being connected to the soak pits. These drains and soak pits that are left open, have always been a life threat to the children and visually impaired people living in the community.”
Dhanalakshmi (44), another resident, highlighted another critical issue about the construction, stating, “When the houses were allocated, doors weren’t fixed. Most houses are without doors, and many pipelines are non-functional, making the houses unfit for living.”
Water scarcity has also become a point of contention, as Kalaiselvan (43), a resident, said, “Allocating a 500L water tank for every two houses is insufficient for a family of three. Additionally, areas with elderly residents have western closets with flush tanks consuming a lot of water per flush, leading to conflicts among community members.”
Water contamination in the open tanks has also added to the worries. Tanks left uncovered have become breeding grounds for insects. Dead birds and dust contaminate the water.
In addition to the dire living conditions, there have been grievances regarding the allocation of houses. Rajeshwari (30) shared her ordeal, stating, “I was not allocated a house despite paying the required money and receiving tokens from the TNSCB. When I approached the officials, I was informed that the house was registered twice. I am currently living in rental accommodation, causing me financial distress.”
The plight of the residents in Keeranatham has raised serious questions about the effectiveness of the housing initiatives and the need for immediate intervention to address the deplorable conditions they are facing.
When contacted, sources in the Slum Clearance board stated that they have started the repairing of drains and it will take time to complete. Also, the official said that they will check the condition of the doors and windows.
(In September 2021 TNSCB or Tamil Nadu Slum Clearance Board was renamed by the stae government as the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board.)