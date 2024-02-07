Samba paddy procurement expected to match last year’s figures, says TN Minister R Sakkarapani

THANJAVUR: Unlike the case with kuruvai paddy procurement which recorded a decline this year as compared to the last due to monsoon failure, samba paddy procurement is expected to match last year’s figures, Minister for Food and Civil Supplies R Sakkarapani said on Tuesday.

Speaking after a consultative meeting with farmers on samba procurement in delta districts, the minister said as on date a total of 1,493 DPCs are functioning in Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam, Mayiladuthurai and Cuddalore. Through the centres 6.08 lakh tonnes of paddy has so far been procured from about 95,000 farmers during the current procurement season he added.

On the demands put forth in the consultative meeting, the minister said farmers’ demand of procuring about 1,000 tonnes per day in each DPC has been accepted. Similarly, the DPCs will be functioning on Sundays also.

To a question on alternative arrangements following decision of the FCI to not cover state governments under its Open Market Sale Scheme (OMSS), the minister said the government already entered into an agreement with the National Cooperative Consumers’ Federation (NCCF) for supplying seven lakh tonnes of rice at the rate of `35.40 per kg which the latter has been doing. If need arises, rice will be procured from other states, he said.