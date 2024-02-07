Tamil Nadu Agricultural University set to host popular flower show after a gap of 12 years

COIMBATORE: Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) is set to host a flower show after a gap of 12 years, from February 23 to 25 at the botanical garden, said TNAU Vice Chancellor V Geethalakshmi on Tuesday.

“When the last flower show was held in 2012, it attracted nearly 2 lakh people, and this time we are expecting even more,” said VC Geethalakshmi at a press conference.

“The flower show will be held between 8am to 8pm and organised in collaboration with the Rotaract Club of Coimbatore. It will be themed around “Let Your Dreamz Blossom.” The event aims to raise awareness about biodiversity, environmental conservation, and the economic value of flowers.

To acquire knowledge about the garden, each tree in the botanical garden will feature a QR code, allowing visitors to access digital information about the species by scanning the code. Student volunteers will also be available to provide additional information. Moreover, the show will feature models of various Indian success events like the ‘Chandrayaan’,” she said.

Outlining some of the attractions, the VC said, “The several attractions for visitors include a Tulip garden with flowers brought from the Netherlands, a bonsai island, a sunken Japanese garden, a flower gallery showcasing different colours of the same flower, and an oxygen park for relaxation.”

Other special features include the Miyawaki forest, a fusion of multiple forest species to reduce temperatures, orchids from tropical forests, cut flower and exotic flower galleries, a flower rangoli competition and art gallery for the students.

The show would be accessible for those in rural areas around Coimbatore who may find it challenging to visit the Ooty botanical garden, she added. “The event offers diverse activities such as vintage car show, a dog show, games, cultural programmes, yoga classes, a maze, portrait sketching, selfie points, and illuminated fountains in the evening. Plant sale counters, agro-based stalls, and food stalls will also be set up,” the VC explained.

Professor P Irene Vedhamani, the Dean of the Horticulture College and Research Institute who is coordinating the event, said adherence to all protocols will be ensured. There will be adequate facilities such as toilets and drinking water for the visitors. The flower show is expected to be a vibrant and informative experience.