Tamil Nadu: Cuddalore cop suspended for taking Rs 13,000 bribe from students

CUDDALORE: A head constable attached to the Prohibition Enforcement Wing police station in Cuddalore was suspended on Tuesday for taking a bribe from a group of students from Hyderabad. The constable, Sakthivel (39), was suspended by Cuddalore police superintendent R Rajaram.

A group of college students from Hyderabad, after visiting Puducherry in the weekend, allegedly carried liquor bottles into Cuddalore. On their way to Pichavaram near Chidambaram, the group did not stop for the police checking in Aalpettai but head constable Sakthivel chased and caught them.

As they were carrying liquor bottles the students were detained at Cuddalore PEW police station. Upon inquiry, it was found that the students were unaware of the local prohibition laws and they were released after the seizure of liquor bottles.

However, Sakthivel contacted them after the release and allegedly demanded a bribe in exchange for not pursuing legal action on them. The students, fearing repercussions, paid him Rs 13,000 directly and through digital transactions.

The matter came to light when the students lodged a complaint with Cuddalore police superintendent Rajaram via email on Monday. The SP initiated an inquiry and suspended Sakthivel. A detailed probe is under way.