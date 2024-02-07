Tangedco invites staff, pensioners for deal on emoluments

CHENNAI: After a prolonged legal struggle, Tangedco has extended invitation to workers and pensioners’ associations to enter into a tripartite agreement to safeguard employees’ benefits. The utility has also issued a draft agreement and set a deadline until Wednesday for associations to offer feedback. Tangedco Chairman and Managing Director Rajesh Lakhoni has given approval to the draft tripartite agreement.

The pact between the government, TNEB and its employees is aimed at ensuring secure pension, other benefits and favourable working conditions to employees.

While some associations see this as a positive move, a few unions have opposed it and called for a new draft agreement.

A Sekkizhar, state general secretary of TNEB Employees Federation affiliated to United Trade Union Congress, said, “The recent approval by the state government to trifurcate Tangedco raises questions about how employee benefits will be managed under the new entities. There is a need to annul Government Orders 6 and 7 dated January 24, 2024, before discussing the tripartite agreement.”

R Murali Krishnan, legal advisor of BMS, highlighted that Government Order 100 issued by former chief minister M Karunanidhi in November 2010 laid the groundwork for the tripartite agreement. However, he said Tangedco’s failure to address the inclusion of new companies in the agreement necessitates revision.

As regards pensioners’ fund, Murali said, “Similar models in states like Kerala, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have failed. So, Tangedco should withdraw this initiative. The state government must directly take responsibility.”

A senior Tangedco official told TNIE, “We request all associations to sign the tripartite agreement as early as possible, as the interests of employees will be safeguarded. The deadline for the associations’ opinion on the draft tripartite agreement is Wednesday. After that, we will discuss with the government and implement it.”

The official also denied commenting on the new companies.