Woman slips via hole on floor of ‘fit’ bus in Chennai, injured

CHENNAI: A 42-year-old woman sustained minor injuries after she slipped through a hole in the floor of a moving MTC bus on Tuesday. The incident occurred when the bus, bound for Vallalar Nagar from Thiruverkadu (route 59), was near Aminjikarai. Notably, the bus was certified fit by the RTO last month.

Sources said the woman was seated in the rear end of the bus when she accidentally slipped through the damaged floor while the bus was still in motion. Other passengers quickly raised an alarm, prompting the bus to come to a halt. The woman, who was hanging onto the floor, was then rescued.

She suffered minor injuries, and was provided first aid at the outpatient section of Kilpauk Medical College and Hospital. Subsequently, commuters disembarked from the bus and transferred to another one.

Following the incident, Alby John Varghese, managing director of the Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC), ordered the suspension of both the Basin Bridge depot manager and the technical assistant responsible for the bus’ maintenance. Varghese told TNIE, “We have formed special teams to inspect the buses and their maintenance at the depot. We have assigned officers to inspect depots at night when the buses undergo maintenance. Directions have also been issued to ensure the strength of all MTC buses’ floors.”