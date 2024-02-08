2-year-old run over by school van near Panruti

CUDDALORE: A two-year-old boy, S Rakshan, was run over by the private school van his brother was on, near Panruti on Wednesday.

Kadampuliyur police said, “The boy’s mother, Vasanthi, along with Rakshan, had gone to send off her elder son, S Naveen Kumar (4), to school. As the school van, driven by K Kayalangkumar (35), approached them, Rakshan suddenly darted in front of the vehicle and was instantly crushed to death. The mother who witnessed the incident screamed for the school van to stop but it was already too late.” Upon information, police rushed to the spot and sent the child’s body for postmortem examination.

Following initial inquiry, a case was filed under Sections 279 and 304 of IPC and police apprehended Kayalangkumar. After questioning, the driver was produced before a magistrate and was remanded in judicial custody.