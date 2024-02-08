Chennai: Ex-boyfriend, 2 others, held for threatening girl

CHENNAI: Police have arrested three persons, including an AIADMK functionary, for allegedly threatening and stopping the marriage of a 18-year-old girl.

According to police, T Mohammed Yunis (18) from Tondiarpet was in a relationship with a girl for about a year. Four months ago, the girl severed the relationship with Yunis on learning that he was an alcoholic. Yunis, however, continued to argue with her over the break-up almost every day. On December 26 last, Yunis threatened the girl that he would post private pictures they took on social media platforms. When he learnt that the girl had been engaged to another man, he sexually assaulted her, videotaped the act and used it to assault her multiple times over the following days.

In January, Yunis, along with his friends A Yusuf (18) and I Bablu alias Ramacjamdran (28), went to the girl’s house and fought with her family asking them to call off the wedding, and get her married to him. When the family refused, Yunis and his friends sent the pictures to the groom’s family and stopped the wedding. Based on a complaint from the girl’s parents, the Washermenpet police registered a case, arrested the accused and remanded them in judicial custody. Police said Ramachandran is AIADMK youth wing functionary in ward 53.

A case was registered under several sections of IPC, including trespassing, assault, sexual assault and sections of TN Women Harassment Act and IT Act.