Chennai: GEM hospitals free cancer advice camp under way

CHENNAI: GEM Hospital, on Tuesday, announced the second edition of its free cancer guidance programme to help patients successfully win their battle against cancer. It will be held till February 18. This initiative is aimed at helping cancer patients get advice and guidance from the experienced team of doctors from GEM Hospital free of cost.

According to a release, the panel of experts will provide advice and guidance to cancer patients at each and every stage of the treatment process. The panel includes cancer surgeons, radiologists, medical oncologists, radiation oncologists and pathologists. “The only objective of this expert’s panel is to persist with a holistic approach in handling every patient,” the release said.

Patients can make appointments to avail this free guidance program by contacting +91 7200605493.