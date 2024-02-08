‘Corona actively evolving, new mutations may affect vulnerable’

CHENNAI: THE coronavirus, SARS-CoV-2, is still actively evolving and new mutations can affect the vulnerable like people with comorbidities, even though they are fully vaccinated.

This was found by a study carried out by 28 health professionals and epidemiologists from Tamil Nadu, Malaysia, USA and Sweden. The lead author is Dr TS Selvavinayagam, director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine, Tamil Nadu. The study was published in virology journal Wiley.

A statewide investigation of the genomic surveillance of the Omicron B.1.1.529 and its sublineages was conducted between December 2021 and March 2023. The study was to elucidate mutational patterns and genetic interrelationship in the Indian population.

It identified several unique mutations at different time points and found that omicron is highly competent in its mutating potentials, and that it continues to evolve in the general population, likely escaping from natural as well as vaccine-induced immune responses.