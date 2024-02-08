Deadline up, fishers from other districts told to leave Kodiyakarai

NAGAPATTINAM: The fisheries department has directed vessels from districts other than Nagapattinam to vacate Kodiyakarai. The move comes after the deadline set by officials for campers to return to native districts ended on January 31.

The deadline was set after tension ran high on January 8, when a group of fishers from Pushpavanam in Vedaranyam taluk seized seven non-local boats, citing increased competition in fishing in the serene Palk Strait. "We have ordered all the boats from districts to move out of Kodiyakarai as the deadline ended on January 31.

If any vessel from other districts has to be berthed or anchored near Kodiyakarai, they should seek our approval," a fisheries department official said. Kodiyakarai, also known as Point Calimere, witnesses an influx of fishers from Tamil Nadu and Puducherry's coastal regions, like Thanjavur and Pudukkotai, between October and February.

The tranquil nature of sea water and abundant catch in the Palk Strait make the region a favoured camping destination. However, as the number of non-local boats, exceeding 500 compared to the 60 owned by locals, led to disputes over fishing grounds.

Since the deadline ended, 45 non-local boats have left Kodiyakarai, officials said. Although officials raided the sea on Monday, they did not find too many vessels from other districts venturing into the sea from Kodiyakarai.

The vessels were mostly found berthed at the shores. S Ramesh, a fisher representative from Pushpavanam, said, "Since the Palk Strait season is nearing its end, it is better for those from other districts to leave Kodiyakarai. We do not want further competition affecting our livelihoods."