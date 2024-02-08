ED search on at TN minister Senthil Balaji's parents' house in Karur

TIRUCHY: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) team started an inspection at Senthil Balaji's parents residence at Rameswarampatti in Karur on Thursday. The ED team reached Rameswarampatti around 7:30 am in two vehicles, and the search is still going on.

Unlike the previous inspections, the ED team of about eight officials came without the escort of the CRPF and police, and sources said that they avoided escort to keep the element of surprise in the inspection.

The jailed minister's brother, V Ashok Kumar, one of the main suspects in the 'cash for job scam', has been absconding for a long time, and sources said that the ED team intends to find some leads about him in the inspection. Last month, the income tax team conducted inspections at the residences of Ashok Kumar and his close associates.

The Session Court on Wednesday extended Senthil Balaji's remand till February 15, and sources said that the investigation agencies have further deepened their investigation into his money laundering case.