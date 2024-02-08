Ex-woman bus driver from Kovai booked for misleading post on cop

COIMBATORE: The city cybercrime police here registered a case against a former woman bus driver for allegedly recording a video of a lady cop and posting it with a misleading comment on her social media page.

The accused M Sharmila, who is reportedly the first woman private bus driver in Coimbatore, had hit the headlines last year after she quit the job following a spat with the conductor and the operators. Subsequently, actor-politician Kamal Hassan came to her aid by gifting her a car and Rs 3 lakh.

The latest issue pertains to an incident on Sathymangalam Road in Coimbatore city on February 2. Police said a woman was found hindering the smooth flow of traffic while driving a car. A Rajeswari (51), a special sub-inspector attached to Kattoor Traffic Police Station, questioned her and stopped her car.

The woman in the driver seat recorded the incident on her mobile and threatened the cop that she would post it on social media before leaving the place, police added.

On Tuesday, the woman police came to know that the video was recorded by Sharmila and it was found on her Instagram page with a comment falsely representing the incident. Following that the Special Sub-Inspector (SSI) submitted a complaint with the cybercrime police seeking action.

Based on the complaint, city cybercrime police registered a case under Information Technology (Amendments) Act, 2008.

Further investigation is on.