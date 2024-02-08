Five more Sri Lankan Tamils reach Dhanushkodi seeking refuge

RAMANATHAPURAM: Five Sri Lankan Tamils, including three children, from Vavuniya region of Sri Lanka reached Dhanushkodi, seeking refuge in India on Wednesday. After an investigation, they were sent to Mandapam camp.

Since March 2022, the number of Sri Lankan Tamils who arrived in Tamil Nadu has increased to 293, including those who reached Dhanushkodi on Wednesday.

Police sources said the five were identified as R Nanthakumar (42), his wife Sangari alias Nithya (26) and their daughters Jersika (6), Jenusika (3) and Eabisika (2).

As they had spent several hours near the first sandbar without any amenities, the marine cops provided them with food and water.

“Though it has been two years since the economic crisis hit, the inflation levels are still unstable in the country. Since our incomes are less, we are struggling to buy even essentials. People who went to other countries for work were able to survive, but locals could not get any work there. Even kerosene costs more than 300 rupees. Using what money we had left, we paid for a boat to reach India, seeking refuge,” Nanthakumar said.