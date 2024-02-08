Madras HC bids farewell to Justice S Vaidyanathan

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Wednesday gave an emotional farewell to senior-most judge Justice S Vaidyanathan who was appointed as the Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court.

Chief Justice of Madras High Court SV Gangapurwala presided over the farewell ceremony, in which several judges, senior lawyers and court staff took part.

In his acceptance speech, Justice Vaidyanathan stressed the need to tackle the menace of fake lawyers eroding the image of the profession, which, he said, was once considered a gentleman’s profession. He also exhorted the Bar Council to ensure only lawyers with integrity and honesty are elected as office-bearers.

“It is the duty of every lawyer to bring to the notice of the court about fake lawyers. My earnest wish is that the Bar Council of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry shall ensure that only lawyers with utmost honesty and integrity are elected as its office-bearers,” he said.

The judge was also doubtful whether lawyers are receiving the same respect they got several decades ago.

He also lamented the unholy nexus between police and lawyers whenever road accidents happen; and similarly, lawyers not allowing their clients in matrimonial disputes to reconcile.

Advocate General PS Raman, in his address, noted that Justice Vaidyanathan had disposed of 67,000 cases during his tenure in the Madras High Court and was part of 74 division benches.