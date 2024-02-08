Madras HC puts on hold work on hospital building

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court has stayed the construction of a building by MGM Healthcare in Chennai for want of approval from the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) and directed the police to ensure no further construction is carried out.

The interim order was passed by a division bench of justices R Subramanian and R Sakthivel on a writ petition filed by senior advocate G Rajagopalan seeking action against CMDA, TNPCB, police and MGM Healthcare. He said the construction work on St Mary’s Road at Alwarpet, Chennai, was causing noise pollution beyond tolerable levels and inconveniencing residents.

The bench restrained MGM Healthcare temporarily from carrying out construction until further orders and directed CMDA and police to ensure no further construction is made.

The court also directed the TNPCB to file a report on the noise levels admissible during construction and the action taken on this particular construction.

The CMDA filed a status report stating that the body is yet to grant planning permission for the building. It said the proposal for granting planning permission was examined at the multi-storeyed building panel meeting on May 30, 2023, and the panel forwarded the proposal to the government which had accorded approval.

Revised plan rectifying defects along with other required particulars are to be furnished by the hospital, the CMDA said in the status report.

If further stated that demand notice is yet to be issued and on payment of development charges including OSR charges and furnishing the above particulars, the planning permission will be issued. The case was adjourned to February 12 for further hearing.