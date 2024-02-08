Madras HC refuses to quash case against BJP leader Annamalai for hate speech

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday refused to quash a case pending before the judicial magistrate court in Salem against BJP’s Tamil Nadu State chief K Annamalai for making a statement, on the Supreme Court’s ban on bursting crackers during Deepavali.

Noting that the TN BJP chief's statement had a potential to whip up communal frenzy, the Madras HC asked him to face trial.

Justice N Anand Venkatesh dismissed the petition filed by Annamalai after finding the adverse impact of the statement made him.

The judicial magistrate court issued a summons to the former IPS officer after finding a prima facie case made out against him for inciting enmity between different groups, under sections 153 A and 505 (1) (b) of Indian Penal Code.