Premalatha: DMDK will ally with any party that gives 1 RS, 14 LS seats

CHENNAI: DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakanth on Wednesday said for the upcoming Parliamentary elections, her party would forge an alliance with any political party that allocates them 14 Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha seat as was done in the 2014 Lok Sabha elections.

She said everyone is feeling guilty that they did not understand Captain (actor-turned politician Vijayakant) when he was alive. “It is the district secretaries who conveyed that the party should forge an alliance with the party that gives 14 Lok Sabha seats and one Rajya Sabha to DMDK,” Premalatha told reporters after chairing the district secretaries meeting.

She said speculations in the media about the number of seats sought were not true as the party would be forming the election committee only in the coming days. She also said only the information given by the DMDK headquarters will be final and authentic.