Presidency College sets up computer lab for disabled students

CHENNAI: With an aim to create a more inclusive educational ambience for disabled students and enhance their career prospects, Presidency College has set up an exclusive computer laboratory for hearing impaired and blind students. The lab, set up at a cost of Rs 81 lakh, has been set up by Temenos as part of its corporate social responsibility initiative.

Presidency College offers B.Com and Bachelor in Computer Application (BCA) courses exclusively for deaf students and currently has over 250 hearing impaired and 90 blind students on the campus. Till now the disabled students were using the computer lab meant for MCA students and faced challenges in operating it.

However, computers in the new lab have software and communication devices which will enable disabled students to actively engage in classroom discussions and lectures. “We are living in a digital age and it is very much necessary for us to get ourselves well versed with the new age technology. The new lab will immensely benefit us, “ said T Sethil, a hearing-impaired student.

Along with screen readers, speech recognition software, adaptive keyboards like Braille keyboards and other assistive technologies, students can easily access course materials online.

“Disabled students can also access and participate in digital computing activities on an equal footing with their peers. The exposure will open more job avenues for them,” said R Raman, college principal. “We have computer teachers with expertise in sign language, who will teach students in the lab,” he said, adding that an alumni of the college was instrumental in bringing Temenos on board for the project.

The assistive lab will also promote sustainability as it will run on solar power. The lab was inaugurated on Tuesday by minister Udhayanidhi Stalin.