Shah statement: EPS claims ignorance, Jayakumar says doors closed for BJP

SALEM/THANJAVUR: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Wednesday expressed ignorance about BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s purported statement that his party’s doors were open for an alliance with the AIADMK.

Addressing media persons after offering prayers at the Bhadrakali Amman temple at Mecheri in Salem, Palaniswami, responding to the BJP leader’s purported statement, said he neither heard him nor saw him say so.

Meanwhile, former AIADMK minister D Jayakumar, in Thanjavur, said there is no scope for an alliance betwteen his party and the BJP.

“At the meeting of the AIADMK’s district secretaries and the party’s top level office-bearers a resolution was adopted that there would be no alliance with the BJP for now and forever,” Jayakumar said adding the decision had overwhelming support from other party members.

The AIADMK members were always against an alliance with the BJP. Hence there is no looking back on the decision, he said.

He said such a decision was taken as the AIADMK would never tolerate the belittling of the party’s stalwarts like MG Ramachandran, J Jayalalithaa and CN Annadurai who moulded them.

To another question about O Panneerselvam supporters claiming that the ‘two leaves’ symbol of the party may be frozen, Jayakumar said no one can do so.