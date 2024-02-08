Staff assaults agriculture officer during inspection in Tamil Nadu's Kovilpatti

THOOTHUKUDI: A woman agriculture officer was hospitalised after she was allegedly assaulted by a staff member during a surprise inspection at the Agriculture Assistant Director’s office in Kovilpatti panchayat union office premises on Tuesday.

Sources said Farmers Training Centre and Farmer Welfare Deputy Director Manoranjitham (51) was at the Assistant Director’s office for an inspection and was checking the attendance register when the block technical manager, Dhanabalan, intercepted. Reportedly, Dhanabalan had not marked his attendance and picked up an argument with Manoranjitham, during which he allegedly hit her on the face. Later, she was admitted to a hospital.

Based on a complaint, Kovilpatti East police officers registered a case and are searching for the accused.