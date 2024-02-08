Tamil Nadu: 'Groups with vested interests politicising Dalits’ temple entry', say caste outfit

TIRUPPUR: The Kongu Vellalar Goundar Peravai (KVGP) has alleged that some groups with vested interests are trying to take political mileage over the recent incident where three Dalit families offered worship in the Mariamman temple, which is under HR&CE department, at Pongupalayam near Tiruppur city.

According to sources, though the temple went under HR&CE department 30 years ago, some members of the gounder community still wield decision-making powers in the temple administration and they behave as if it belongs to them. They felt they lost their power and pride after the Dalits entered the temple. The rally took out by the Gounder outfit at Perumanallur Nal Road Junction on Wednesday morning saw the participation of over 300 people.

KVGP state secretary S Suriya Moorthi said, “We do not practise caste discrimination and people from all communities can enter the temple. But some anti-social elements, in the name of temple entry, carried out a wrong propaganda and politicised the issue to get mileage out of it. While members of Goundar community are focused on business and allocate less time to the affairs of the temple, lazy people alone are concerned about the temple entry. I advise the people who are behind the temple entry to focus on education, development and other issues. Besides, these people are indisciplined and often consume beef. They do not care about the rituals of the temple.”